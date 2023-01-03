La Salle library to host ‘winter weather 101′ virtual presentation

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will virtually host Nick Bartholomew from the Illinois Storm Chasers for a presentation on how Midwest winter weather works at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10.

Where do blizzards come from? What do people need to know about wind chill? When the meteorologist explains what is happening in the Rockies, can people guess how that weather will affect Illinois? What do people need to know to be prepared for the worst of an Illinois winter? In this presentation, Bartholomew will discuss these questions and many more.

Bartholomew has been obsessed with weather for as long as he can remember. When he was younger, he was interested in weather but was terrified of thunderstorms. As he grew older, that fear turned into a desire to understand severe weather, and as soon as he got his license, he would go on local chases to see it up close. In 2016, he started traveling to Tornado Alley, having documented over a dozen tornadoes so far in his career.

Illinois Storm Chasers was formed in 2015 by owners Danny Neal and Adam Lucio, with additional staff added in the years following. Illinois Storm Chasers strives to bring the most accurate and non-sensationalized weather forecasts to the state of Illinois.

This program is free, open to the public and will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3I0QMQy. For more information, contact Digital Content Librarian Rachael Blomquist at 815-223-2341.