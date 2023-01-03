La Salle boutique finds new home

Modern Creek Boutique will be opening a permanent location at 531 First St., La Salle.
“We are so excited for this opportunity and we can’t wait to share more details with you all soon,” the business wrote on a post on its Facebook page.
The women’s boutique, owned by Ashley Gatza, has been operating out of a temporary storefront at 105 Marquette St., Suite A, La Salle, during the holiday season and started as an online boutique in September.
