La Salle County man in his 60s dies from COVID-19 complications

Since Dec. 22, a La Salle County man in his 60s died from complications related to COVID-19.

His death was the fourth in December and the 118th in 2022 within La Salle County. There have been 506 COVID-19 related deaths countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county’s COVID-19 risk remains low, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

In the seven days prior to Dec. 30, the case rate/total cases (last seven days) were 92.02 out of 100,000; the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 4.9 out of 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (last seven days) were 3.5%.

There were 111 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide between Dec. 22 to Dec. 30. Making up the new cases are six boys younger than 13, a girl younger than 13, a teenage boy, three men in their 20s, seven women in their 20s, three men in their 30s, nine women in their 30s, six men in their 40s, five women in their 40s, five men in their 50s, 10 women in their 50s, 10 men in their 60s, 13 women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, 11 women in their 70s, five men in their 80s, six women in their 80s, four women in their 90s and a man in his 100s.

There were 207 individuals with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/