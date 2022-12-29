Lehigh whistle will again sound at midnight in Oglesby

Oglesby residents can pour some champagne Sunday and give a toast to the sound of the midnight whistle. The recording plays for a total of 95 seconds with 5 second intervals.

The New Year’s tradition will return in 2023 after it was revived just a year ago.

The Lehigh Portland Cement Co. whistle that signaled shift changes at the plant shuttered in 1963 will sound at midnight Sunday in downtown Oglesby to bring in a new year.

The New Year’s tradition was started and carried on for years when Albert Delvalee, of 233 N. Woodland Ave., with the help Jim Reed, played a recording of the whistle at the stroke of midnight, using the tape recording, a microphone, an amplifier and two loudspeakers on 10-foot poles in his yard.

The plan is to play the recording from the city’s downtown at midnight.