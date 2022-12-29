December 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Duo arrested in Ottawa after police say they dealt about $1,600 of meth

Ottawa man, Romeoville woman being held in La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond

By Derek Barichello
Jorge Esparza-Ortega, 33, Ottawa

Jorge Esparza-Ortega, 33, Ottawa (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

An Ottawa man and Romeoville woman were arrested Tuesday, following an investigation into methamphetamine sales in Ottawa.

Maria L. Myers, 35, of Romeoville

Maria L. Myers, 35, of Romeoville (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Jorge Esparza-Ortega, 33, and Maria L. Myers, 35, both are charged with delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, which is a class X felony, carrying a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 years. Myers and Esparza-Ortega are being held at the La Salle County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, with 10% to apply.

The arrest comes after an investigation conducted by Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents in which police said the duo delivered about 60 grams of purported methamphetamine having a street value of about $1,600 to Tri-DENT agents. The arrest took place in the 300 block of West Stevenson Road in Ottawa.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit along with the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office.