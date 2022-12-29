Duo arrested in Ottawa after police say they dealt about $1,600 of meth

An Ottawa man and Romeoville woman were arrested Tuesday, following an investigation into methamphetamine sales in Ottawa.
Jorge Esparza-Ortega, 33, and Maria L. Myers, 35, both are charged with delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, which is a class X felony, carrying a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 years. Myers and Esparza-Ortega are being held at the La Salle County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, with 10% to apply.
The arrest comes after an investigation conducted by Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team agents in which police said the duo delivered about 60 grams of purported methamphetamine having a street value of about $1,600 to Tri-DENT agents. The arrest took place in the 300 block of West Stevenson Road in Ottawa.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the Ottawa Police Department, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit along with the La Salle County State Attorney’s Office.