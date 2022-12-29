5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Ring in the new year with several activities

1 - Celebrate the New Year in La Salle on Saturday with a party tailored for children. Stage 212 is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration for Kids, a child-friendly party presented at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the theater, 700 First St. The event will be hosted by Buddy the Elf and feature appearances by Anna and Elsa, the PAW Patrol and others. Tickets for the event cost $10 and may be purchased online at stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message. Tickets may be picked up at the door. All patrons age 1 year and older must have a ticket. All children must be properly chaperoned.

Gregg and Sue Flaherty, of Peru, take a winter hike to St. Louis Canyon at Starved Rock State Park on Wednesday Jan. 13, 2022. (Scott Anderson)

2 - Take a guided winter hike this weekend at Starved Rock. The hikes scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are $15 per person and begin at the Starved Rock Lodge. There’s a chance of spotting bald eagles and frozen waterfalls. Dress appropriately for the weather, including proper footwear such as Yaktrax. Included in the tour is a snack, bottled water, Starved Rock backpack and voucher for a small hot chocolate or coffee in the cafe upon return. Go to starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386 for more information.

The Celebration of Lights has displays throughout the entire Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

3 - Last chance to catch the Celebration of Lights in La Salle this weekend. The Celebration of Lights, at Rotary Park, 2837 E. Fifth Road Road, is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 1. The drive-thru has more than 450 lighted displays.

4 - Ring in the new year Saturday night with fiddle rock and a glass of champagne in Ottawa. Red Dog Grill at Heritage Harbor will host Fiddlerock! from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and includes a glass of champagne. Dinner service is from 7 to 9 p.m. (not included in ticket price). 80s music will follow until midnight. A balloon drop will be conducted at midnight. Reservations for dinner are required. Call 815-434-4406 to make a reservation.

5 - Attend Grand Bear’s Midnight Masquerade on Saturday night in Utica or join the red carpet party Saturday night at Starved Rock Lodge, which includes a night’s stay. The Midnight Masquerade features food, music and several activities including a magician, juggler, face painting and other activities, while the red carpet party features cocktail hour with an open bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a dinner buffet, a champagne toast at midnight and 1 a.m. pastries and brunch on New Year’s Day. For information about the Grand Bear event, call 866-399-3866, and for information on the Starved Rock Lodge event call 815-667-4211 or 815-220-7386.

