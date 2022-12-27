No one injured in La Salle train, vehicle crash

No one was injured when a freight train struck a car Tuesday morning on the 100 block of First Street in La Salle.

La Salle officers were dispatched 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the train and vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, patrol officers located a heavily damaged sedan that had been struck by an eastbound Iowa interstate freight train.

Kevin Lewis, 20, of Mendota, had driven his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck, according to La Salle police. Lewis and a passenger were out of the vehicle and attempting to dislodge the vehicle from the tracks when it was struck by the eastbound freight train.

According to La Salle police, no one was injured in the crash, and Lewis was cited on a complaint of DUI and later released with an Ottawa court date.