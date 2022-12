Horizon House’s Tree of Hope reached its $55,000 fundraising goal to help adults with disabilities this holiday season.

Each $50 donation lit a single bulb on the organization’s Tree of Hope. The total donation goal, if reached, will light 1,110 total light bulbs on the Christmas tree in front of the agency on Plank Road in Peru, said CEO Michelle Rich.

Horizon House is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that provides a variety of services to adults with disabilities.