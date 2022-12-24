Breadmaking workshop set Jan. 28 in Oglesby

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman and learn the art of bread making.

Proof the yeast, mix the dough, knead and let rise, and bake until done in the hands-on workshop.

The class will be making braided challah and rosemary breadsticks. Taste samples and take a loaf of bread and breadsticks home to enjoy with family and friends.

Let it Dough, Breadmaking workshop is for adults scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Room CTC-123 Illinois Valley Community College Culinary Kitchen in the Peter Miller Community Technology Center, 815 N. Orlando Smith Rd., Oglesby.

Program fees are $15 per person and include all the materials, tasting, and take-home bread and breadsticks. Limited to eight adults. Register by Thursday, Jan. 19, at https://go.illinois.edu/dough or by calling Illinois Extension’s Main Office at 815-224-0889.