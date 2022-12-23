First Verizon 5G tower installed in La Salle

Workers installed updates to a Verizon tower at Joliet and Canal streets in La Salle on Monday, making it the first Verizon 5G tower in the city.
Kyle Zarembski is a foreman for ADB and helped install the 5G updates to the tower Monday. He said Verizon customers who receive service from the tower soon can look forward to faster speeds.
Zarembski said 5G technology has been around for roughly 1 to 1 1/2 years. He said it’s more popular in the Chicagoland area, but said the technology is beginning to spread to more rural areas.
“We are not able to share our future build outs in the surrounding area at this time, but I can share that we do have plans to build more of our 5G network in the future,” said Verizon Communications Manager Andy Choi.
5G is the fifth generation mobile network and a new global wireless standard. It allows for faster speeds, higher reliability and larger capacity.