December 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

First Verizon 5G tower installed in La Salle

Users can soon look forward to faster wireless speeds

By Olivia Doak
Workers from ADB Companies install 5G on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet Streets on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 downtown La Salle.

Workers from ADB Companies install Verizon 5G capability Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet streets in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Workers installed updates to a Verizon tower at Joliet and Canal streets in La Salle on Monday, making it the first Verizon 5G tower in the city.

Kyle Zarembski is a foreman for ADB and helped install the 5G updates to the tower Monday. He said Verizon customers who receive service from the tower soon can look forward to faster speeds.

Workers from ADB Companies install 5G on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet Streets on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 downtown La Salle.

Workers from ADB Companies install 5G capability Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet streets in downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Zarembski said 5G technology has been around for roughly 1 to 1 1/2 years. He said it’s more popular in the Chicagoland area, but said the technology is beginning to spread to more rural areas.

“We are not able to share our future build outs in the surrounding area at this time, but I can share that we do have plans to build more of our 5G network in the future,” said Verizon Communications Manager Andy Choi.

5G is the fifth generation mobile network and a new global wireless standard. It allows for faster speeds, higher reliability and larger capacity.

Workers from ADB Companies install 5G on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet Streets on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 downtown La Salle.

Workers from ADB Companies install 5G capability Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, on top of a cellular tower at the corner of Canal and Joliet streets in downtown La Salle. (Scott Anderson)