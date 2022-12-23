December 23, 2022
Cookie walk donations help Spring Valley Youth Center

Donors were given a half dozen cookies for providing items to the youth center

By Derek Barichello
Laura Dubberstein (left) of the Spring Valley Youth Center and Kay Redshaw, of United Church of Christ, show off Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, some of the items donated to the youth center during the church's annual cookie walk.

For donated items to the Spring Valley Youth Center, the Spring Valley United Church of Christ gave out a half dozen cookies during its annual cookie walk earlier this month.

The donation drive was a success as it generated boxes of hand soap, garbage bags, snacks, cleaners and other items to help the youth center with its operation.

The Spring Valley Youth Center, which opened in April in the City Hall basement, 215 N. Greenwood St., provides a safe place to gather and snack for sixth grade and older youths. They meet Sundays and Thursdays, and regular updates can be found on the youth center’s Facebook page.

Kay Redshaw, of the United Church of Christ, said the church made 746 pounds of its famous peanut brittle, and it was gone by the beginning of the cookie walk.