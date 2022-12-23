Cookie walk donations help Spring Valley Youth Center

For donated items to the Spring Valley Youth Center, the Spring Valley United Church of Christ gave out a half dozen cookies during its annual cookie walk earlier this month.

The donation drive was a success as it generated boxes of hand soap, garbage bags, snacks, cleaners and other items to help the youth center with its operation.

The Spring Valley Youth Center, which opened in April in the City Hall basement, 215 N. Greenwood St., provides a safe place to gather and snack for sixth grade and older youths. They meet Sundays and Thursdays, and regular updates can be found on the youth center’s Facebook page.

Kay Redshaw, of the United Church of Christ, said the church made 746 pounds of its famous peanut brittle, and it was gone by the beginning of the cookie walk.