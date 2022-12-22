Winter storm hits the Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley residents should use caution Thursday as the region experiences blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Most of Northern Illinois was placed under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday and to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Many were out braving the elements Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, trying to beat the weather and complete some last minute Christmas shopping. Those shopping at the Kroger store on Ottawa’s South Side faced high winds and blowing snow. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The National Weather Service warned of “snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white-out conditions” and 2 to 5 inches of accumulation through Thursday night.

The accumulation could vary, however, due to heavy gusts up to 50 mph that could produce blizzard-like conditions. Base temperatures will near zero by 6 p.m. and then fall below zero thereafter. The gusts could lower the wind-chill factor to minus-25 degrees.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss urged motorists to exercise caution on the roadways, noting conditions were deteriorating on rural routes as of midday Thursday.

“We’re presently dealing with some weather-related crashes,” Diss said, “but we are not currently planning to close the county offices. We will reevaluated Friday.”