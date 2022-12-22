Winter storm hits the Illinois Valley

Illinois Valley residents should use caution Thursday as the region experiences blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures.
Most of Northern Illinois was placed under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday and to 6 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service warned of “snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white-out conditions” and 2 to 5 inches of accumulation through Thursday night.
The accumulation could vary, however, due to heavy gusts up to 50 mph that could produce blizzard-like conditions. Base temperatures will near zero by 6 p.m. and then fall below zero thereafter. The gusts could lower the wind-chill factor to minus-25 degrees.
La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss urged motorists to exercise caution on the roadways, noting conditions were deteriorating on rural routes as of midday Thursday.
“We’re presently dealing with some weather-related crashes,” Diss said, “but we are not currently planning to close the county offices. We will reevaluated Friday.”