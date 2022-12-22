‘I thought it would be a lot worse,’ tow truck companies report low call numbers Thursday

Tow trucking companies in La Salle County reported a lower number of calls on Thursday than expected in response to the blizzard conditions in Northern Illinois.

Senica towing in La Salle services travelers on interstates 80 and 39. Jeff Senica, owner of the company, said he is pleasantly surprised they’ve gotten fewer calls than he expected.

“It hasn’t been overwhelming at all, I thought it would be a lot worse,” Senica said.

Traffic moves underneath the overpass at the Princeton exit on Interstate 80 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Princeton during the winter storm. (Scott Anderson)

Senica said a couple cars broke down on the interstates and a couple slid into a ditch, and two to three semi trucks had fuel lines freeze. In total, the company’s received 12 to 14 calls so far.

Moving into the evening and the rest of the weekend, Senica said he expects the number of calls to increase. He said the cold weather will get worse, causing more icy spots and fuel issues.

However, he said based on Thursday’s low call volume, he’s hopeful for more good news. Senica said the state is doing a good job keeping the roads clear. Residents also have been advised of the incoming storm since last weekend, giving them plenty of time to plan around the storm.

Snowdance Auto Repair and Towing in Marseilles also reported a low number of calls. The company reported things are “so far so good,” and that they’ve received no calls for accidents.

Conroy’s Automotive and Towing in Ottawa reported activity has been fine and overall quiet. Conroy’s reported zero calls and said it’s hard to tell whether road conditions will improve or worsen. The company advised people to stay home and off the roads.

“Go slow, move over if you see flashing lights, and take your time,” Senica said.

While snow will be ending Thursday evening, dangerous travel conditions are expected to continue due to icy and snow-covered roads, and due to sharp visibility reductions caused by blowing/drifting snow. Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday night, especially in open areas.

Temperatures will continue to plummet into Thursday with low temperatures expected to range generally between 5 and 10 degrees below zero. Brisk winds will result in minimum wind chill values between 30 and 40 degrees below zero late tonight into Friday morning.