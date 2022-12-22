Home surveillance, social media help reduce porch thefts in the Illinois Valley

More than 50 million packages were shipped with the U.S. Postal Service last year and the USPS is expecting even more this holiday season.

This amounts to presents sitting unattended on porches across the country. And sometimes the recipient arrives home to find themselves a victim of package theft.

For the last three years Safewise has polled 1,000 Americans to find out how many have fallen victim to a porch pirate. This year’s data shows more than 260 million packages worth $19.5 billion were stolen from porches in the past 12 months — 50 million more than last year.

Most of the thefts occur in large cities, with the worst metro areas located on the West Coast. In the Illinois Valley, though, package theft is not common.

“We haven’t had anything reported this year in package thefts,” said Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran. “We get them randomly, but it’s not frequent. Even during the Christmas season we don’t get very many.”

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond and La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski also reported few police reports for package theft.

A large deterrent of theft are Ring doorbells, which are security devices installed near the front door that allows a homeowner to see, hear and speak to the person at their door. The app also notifies them when they’ve had a visitor, such as a delivery person.

“People are starting to get those notifications when packages are delivered and they’re able to look at their camera and go get their package quickly,” Raymond said. “I think that’s becoming a good deterrent.”

The less time a package spends sitting out on a porch or stoop, the less likely someone will swipe it, police chiefs said. Raymond also recommends requiring a signature for a package or having someone present to retrieve it. Curran suggested giving special instructions to the delivery company to leave the package out of sight from the street.

While Ring doorbells and video surveillance can deter thefts, they also can aid police in their theft investigations. In the spring, video footage caught a clear picture of a man in a hooded sweatshirt removing packages from a porch in La Salle.

“With social media, I think our odds got a little better. About a 50-50 shot in trying to catch someone,” Smudzinski said of sharing a photo on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. “I’m not going to go out and say we’re going to get them every time, but I know my guys won’t stop and they’ll do all they can to affect that arrest and get the property returned.”

The theft charge depends on the value of the package, Curran said. Generally, theft less than $500 is a Class A misdemeanor and more than $500 could be a felony. It also depends on the location of the package, Curran said. For example, a package in a breezeway or enclosed patio could increase the charge to burglary because the person would be entering into a building or residence to commit the theft.