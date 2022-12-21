Peru ice rink to open Thursday, weather dependent

Peru’s ice rink in Washington Park is tentatively scheduled to open Thursday, depending on the weather.

On Monday, the city began to fill the rink with water to prep it and it’s now in the process of freezing. Adam Thorson, director of parks and recreation, said the goal is for the rink to open Thursday. However, with the recent blizzard forecast, it may be a few more days until the rink will open.

Peru Parks and Recreation filled the ice rink Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Washington Park. The city is planning to have the rink open by the end of the week. (Scott Anderson)

Skating is free to the public. Skaters must bring their own skates. Rentals are not available. Because the rink doesn’t have coolers, it is completely weather dependent.

Once open for the season, the rink will operate during the same hours as the park, from early mornings to 10 p.m. at night all days of the week. Thorson said the rink is closed when the weather is below zero degrees, and in other cases of extreme weather or long periods of warmth. After Thursday and Friday’s winter storm, the forecast calls for clearer weather over the weekend with a high predicted of 7 degrees Saturday and 15 degrees Sunday.

There are a few ways to tell when the rink is open. When rink lights are on, the rink is open, and when lights are off, it’s closed. There are red flags and a closed sign on the rink, but when it’s open the flags will be green.

This is the third year Peru’s rink will be open. Thorson said last year the city was able to keep it open for 31 days and nights.

All updates on when the rink is open or closed will be posted on the Peru Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PeruILParksandRecreation

The rink is located at Washington Park in Peru at 1301 West St.