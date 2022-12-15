IVCC to host special meeting to appoint new president

A special meeting of the Illinois Valley Community College board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the board room, C307, to appoint the next college president.

Following closed session, trustees are expected to appoint Tracy Morris, of Spring Valley, as the college’s 11th president. She will assume presidential duties July 1. President Jerry Corcoran will retire June 30.

Public access to the meeting is available in the board room or online via https://zoom.us/j/6794788792 using ID number 679 478 8792. For dial-in, call 312-626-6799