December 15, 2022
Shaw Local
IVCC to host special meeting to appoint new president

Trustees are expected to appoint Tracy Morris

By Shaw Local News Network
Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week.

A special meeting of the Illinois Valley Community College board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the board room, C307, to appoint the next college president.

Following closed session, trustees are expected to appoint Tracy Morris, of Spring Valley, as the college’s 11th president. She will assume presidential duties July 1. President Jerry Corcoran will retire June 30.

Public access to the meeting is available in the board room or online via https://zoom.us/j/6794788792 using ID number 679 478 8792. For dial-in, call 312-626-6799