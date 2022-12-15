Horizon House in Peru lights tree for annual fundraiser

Horizon House in Peru hopes to raise $55,000 to help adults with disabilities this holiday season, with each $50 donation lighting up a single bulb on the organization’s Tree of Hope.

The total donation goal, if reached, will light 1,110 total light bulbs, said CEO Michelle Rich. More than $43,000 has been raised so far, and Horizon House needs $11,750 to meet its goal, Rich said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Horizon House Director of Development Carol Fesco and CEO Michelle Rich pose for a photo Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, by the Tree of Hope at the Horizon House in Peru. The goal this year is to light 1,100 bulbs with gifts totaling $55,000. That's the largest goal the facility has ever had. As each $50 is received in December, a light will be added to the huge Christmas tree in front of Horizon House. Gifts less than $50 will be combined so that every gift will help light the Tree of Hope. (Scott Anderson)

Horizon House is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that provides a variety of services to adults with disabilities.

For every $50 raised, one bulb will be lit on the large Christmas tree located in front of Horizon House on Plank Road. All donations go to supporting people with disabilities in the Illinois Valley.

Donations can be mailed, dropped off, or made online by visiting www.hhperu.org. Horizon House is located at 2000 Plank Road in Peru.