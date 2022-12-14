La Salle-Peru High School announces renaissance students of the month

The La Salle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Deisy Padilla, Eleanor Radtke, Trystan Bergeron, Haileigh Steinhauer, Christine Ricci, Nora Maier, Sydney Ganskop, Kaylee Abens, Robert Downey, Jonathan Kellett, Cameron Rankin, Nick Olivero and Calvin Kudela. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Abens also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Peru Federal Savings Bank.