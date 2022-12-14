IVCC Foundation agriculture scholarship will honor Hiltabrands

An Illinois Valley Community College Foundation agriculture scholarship will honor the late June and Lyndon Hiltabrand of Cedar Point.

Linda Hiltabrand, of Peru, and her sister Marie Taylor, of Spring Valley, recently established the Lyndon and June Hiltabrand Memorial Agriculture Scholarship.

Lyndon worked 10 years at Sundstrand and farmed his entire working life. He was a member of the Shorthorn Breeders Association and Farm Bureau and was active with his wife for 20 years in Putnam County Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club.

June was a homemaker and partner in Hiltabrand Farms. She worked many years at the Oglesby bank and was the first woman to serve on the school board at JFK in Cedar Point. She also led the Cedar Point Jolly 4-H club for a time.

Lyndon died at age 81 in 2010 and June at age 84 in 2014.

Lyndon and June sacrificed and saved so their daughters could attend college. Linda graduated from IVCC and the University of Illinois before enjoying a long career with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Mines and Minerals.

Marie also graduated from IVCC, earned a bachelor’s from Western Illinois University and a master’s from Illinois State University. She retired after 35 years teaching in Putnam County.

Applicants who are active or previously participated in ag-related clubs or organizations will be given preference in the awarding of the Hiltabrand scholarship. Students can apply for IVCC Foundation scholarships through Feb. 9 at www.ivcc.edu/foundation.