La Salle, Peru aldermen candidates seek seats on 1st day of filing

Candidates lined up at City Hall in both La Salle and Peru to put their names on the ballot for the upcoming city council elections.

Four aldermen seats are open on Peru’s council and four aldermen seats are open on La Salle’s council. So far, Peru has seen three newcomers and three incumbents throw their hat in the ring, while in La Salle three incumbents have filed, along with two newcomers.

The candidate filing period began at 8 a.m. Monday. Candidates dropped off the necessary paperwork first thing Monday morning to get on the ballot for various open aldermen seats. Candidates have until the city offices close Monday, Dec. 19, to file to be on the ballot for the April election.

Peru race

The seats of Peru aldermen Jeff Ballard, Tom Payton, Dave Waldorf and Aaron Buffo are up for election.

In the first ward, incumbent Ballard is the lone candidate who filed for the election thus far.

“I’m running for first ward alderman and looking forward to continuing to work with the mayor,” Ballard said.

Third Ward Alderman Joe Jeppson files for candidacy Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at La Salle City Hall to run for re-election in April. (Olivia Doak)

In the second ward, eight-year incumbent Payton has filed along with newcomer Andy Arnold.

“Running in the second ward would be a great honor because it has the two largest park areas in Peru ... I’m looking to improve the parks and recreation activities,” Arnold said.

“I want to continue the work I started eight years ago, including keeping an informed budget and bring sustainable jobs to the area to keep Peru thriving,” Payton said.

In the third ward, 16-year incumbent Waldorf and newcomer Rick O’Sadnick have filed for candidacy.

“I’m here to support the mayor’s agenda and I’m for change,” O’Sadnick said.

“I’m running because I’m very intent in keeping the city moving in the right direction. I’m an experienced alderman, I’ve sat there for 16 years, and I want to see the city move forward economically,” Waldorf said.

In the fourth ward, newcomer Andy Moreno has filed for candidacy for the seat and said he’s been on the planning and zoning commission of Peru for the past several years.

“I believe in civic engagement, and I think I have a perspective to offer to the city of Peru,” Moreno said. “I want to make sure we have a system of checks and balances and making sure the taxpayers have a voice ... and I want to make sure we make decisions based on good ideas and data, not ideology.”

La Salle race

In La Salle, the seats of aldermen Bob Thompson, Jerry Reynolds, Joe Jeppson and Jordan Crane are up for the election.

Incumbent Thompson and newcomer Gary Hammers have both filed for the first ward seat.

In the second ward, incumbent Reynolds has filed along with newcomer Amy Luth.

“I appreciate all the votes to support me. There are a number of projects, and to continue I need to win the election for the second ward so we can keep on the progress we have now,” Reynolds said.

In the third ward, Jeppson is the only candidate as of Monday who filed for the ballot.

“After four years I feel like I gave a lot of knowledge and can be a valuable alderman in the future.” If elected, he will advocate for a path from Baker’s lake to Rotary Park and beyond.

There are no candidates filed yet for the fourth ward alderman seat.