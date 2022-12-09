IVCC names Tracy Morris, of Spring Valley, to be new president

Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week.

A special meeting will be next week to announce details of the appointment, said board chair Everett Solon. The meeting date has not yet been determined.

Morris will formally assume presidential duties July 1 following the June 30 retirement of IVCC’s 10th President, Jerry Corcoran. She is expected to work alongside Corcoran April 1 through June 30.

Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC president. Former president Al Wisgoski (1974-1996) graduated from IVCC predecessor LPO Junior College.

Morris is compliance officer at Joliet Junior College and as such performs oversight including on-time reporting, meeting legislative and accreditation requirements, and conducting assessments and reviews. She also provides oversight for the review of board policies and institutional procedures.

Prior to joining JJC in 2018, she was vice president of student services at Illinois Central College (2014-18) and worked 13 years at IVCC as associate vice president for student services (2010-14), director of admissions and records (2003-10) and counselor and orientation coordinator (2001- 03).

She began her career as a school counselor at Annawan Grade School (1999-2001) and a teacher at Mendota High School (1994-99).

Morris earned a doctorate in adult and higher education and master’s in education counseling from Northern Illinois University, bachelor’s in psychology from Western Illinois University and an associate degree from IVCC. She and husband, Mike have two daughters.