Peru police raise $25,000 for Christmas presents for kids in need

A project that began by taking names off a Salvation Army Christmas tree at Applebee’s has now grown into a community-wide fundraiser raising tens of thousands of dollars for children in need.
The Peru police department raised $25,000 during this year’s seventh annual Red and Blue Christmas for Kids fundraiser, which supplies Christmas gifts for children in need throughout the city. This year, the amount of community donations increased exponentially, allowing the department to provide for double the children it did last year.
“Peru’s a great community, but I don’t think (people) realize how many kids are actually in need in the city of Peru,” said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond. “So we’re really excited to be able to do this.”
This year’s donations will allow 130 children in 46 families to receive Christmas presents, compared to the 65 provided for last year, Raymond said. The department, along with volunteers, began wrapping the gifts Friday.
Peru resident Kathy Edens is one of the volunteers helping with the wrapping. Edens said when her daughter, a friend of Raymond’s, asked for help wrapping the gifts, she immediately agreed.
“It gives children that wouldn’t have a Christmas a Christmas, and that means a lot to me,” Edens said. “I have five grandkids of my own and I can’t imagine them not having a Christmas, so this really touches my heart and that’s why I’m here.”
Eden said each child receives five gifts and they are organized by family. Once gifts for all children in a family are done, the gifts are collected and put in the proper place to be delivered.
All the children who receive the presents are in the Peru elementary school system or Peru Catholic schools, Raymond said. The department asks for names of children most in need, and then they then get a wish list from the parents. The department then goes shopping for the toys, either by spending donation money or shopping in-house out of the toys donated by the public.
Once all the toys are purchased and wrapped at the end of the month, Santa joins the police department on a lit up sleigh and they deliver to all the houses.
The fundraiser began seven years ago and Raymond helped co-found it. She said the department wanted to do something for children at Christmastime who may not have as much as other people. Raymond said in the first year, the department took names off the Salvation Army Christmas tree at Applebee’s and provided presents that way.
The event has since evolved into something much larger, with community members and local businesses, organizations and hospitals making donations and hosting toy drives.
“Christmastime is obviously a time of year where people are in need and want to provide their kids with a great Christmas, and you want them to have things they might not otherwise be able to have,” Raymond said. “So for us to be able to provide that for them and for community members coming here to wrap, donate their time, donate their money, donate their toys, it’s a huge thing and brings the whole community together.”
The Peru police department is accepting both monetary and toy donations now and year round for the fundraiser. For more information on making a donation, call the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.