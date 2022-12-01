November 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Volunteers decorate La Salle veterans’ home for Christmas

Veterans Assistance Commission volunteers paint windows to decorate

By Olivia Doak
Volunteers from the Veterans Assistance Commission decorated the windows of the La Salle Veterans' Home on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Volunteers from the Veterans Assistance Commission decorated the windows outside the La Salle Veterans’ Home on Wednesday.

Trees, bells, stockings and more were painted on the windows to decorate for Christmas. Seemingly all windows of the veterans’ rooms were decorated.

The La Salle County VAC helps veterans and their families apply for benefits and file any claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and other agencies. The organization also offers numerous programs to support veterans. For more information, go to https://www.lasallecountyvac.com/.