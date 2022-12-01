Stage 212 in La Salle to host New Year’s Eve Celebration for Kids

Stage 212 in La Salle is helping young people ring in the New Year in style with its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration for Kids, a child friendly party presented at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the theater, 700 First St.

The event will be hosted by Buddy the Elf and feature appearances by Anna and Elsa, the PAW Patrol and others.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $10 each and may be purchased online at www.stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message. Tickets may be picked up at the door. All patrons age 1 year and older must have a ticket. All children must be properly chaperoned. Performances may be added as ticket sales demand.