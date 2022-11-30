November 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Wenona American Legion donate therapy pets to La Salle veterans home

Proceeds from Wenona Veterans Run contributed to donation

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Illinois Veterans Home Volunteer Coordinator Susan Scully, Wenona American Legion Post 8 members Eddie Harezlak, James "Tiger" Lauf, Commander Jeff Blessington and Dale Peters exchange Joy For All animated robotic therapy pets for the residents. (Photo provided by Wenona American Legion)

Five additional (Joy For All companion) animated robotic therapy pets, along with many other needed items were donated to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle courtesy of Wenona American Legion Post 8 and the annual Wenona Veterans Run.

These companion pets have a soothing/calming effect and were a special request from the nurses on staff. The Wenona American Legion membership extended thanks to the community for its support. John Riley and Paula Ballard of Little Sorentos Pizza Shop organized the annual Wenona Veterans Run and donated the proceeds to this effort.