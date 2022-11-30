Wenona American Legion donate therapy pets to La Salle veterans home

Five additional (Joy For All companion) animated robotic therapy pets, along with many other needed items were donated to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle courtesy of Wenona American Legion Post 8 and the annual Wenona Veterans Run.

These companion pets have a soothing/calming effect and were a special request from the nurses on staff. The Wenona American Legion membership extended thanks to the community for its support. John Riley and Paula Ballard of Little Sorentos Pizza Shop organized the annual Wenona Veterans Run and donated the proceeds to this effort.