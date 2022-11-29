IVCC to host free wind ensemble concert Dec. 8

Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, John Cheetham, Antonin Dvorak, Joseph Willcox Jenkins, Alfred Reed and Camille Saint-Saens.

Selections include “Chorale Prelude on ‘Sleepers, Wake,’” “A Christmas Greeting,” “Slavonic Dance No. 4,” “American Overture for Band,” “Russian Christmas Music” and “Bacchanale.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality wind and percussion music.