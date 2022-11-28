Peru to host 2nd annual Light up the Night event

Peru is gearing up to host its second annual Light up the Night event complete with a lighted parade, visits with Santa and other activities.

The lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Centennial Park and travel Peoria Street and Shooting Park Road back to Washington Park. At 6 p.m. Santa will be at Washington Park and there will be cookies, gifts and hot chocolate.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was inspired to start a lighted parade in Peru after seeing Spring Valley’s before he became mayor. Once he was elected to the position, he wanted to do something similar and helped organize Peru’s first annual lighted parade last year.

Kolowski said the parade was a hit and he knew it was something the city had to continue. Anyone is welcome to join the parade, and it’s not too late to participate.

“I’d never seen so many people on Peoria Street, lined up along the streets,” Kolowski said. “It was fabulous, the turnout was (great) and it was just so much fun.”

This year, Kolowski said to expect a similar event, but hopefully with new, creative floats and even more lights. Many small business are involved in the parade along with the city’s fire and police.

“This one last year was such a big hit and we’re just hoping this one this year matches it … and make it even better this year,” Kolowski said. “It brings the community together and the joy of Christmas. It kicks off the holiday season, and it’s just fun.”

For more information on the parade route or to sign up to be in the parade, go to https://www.peru.il.us/community/resident-notice. The city is still accepting sign ups for the parade and anyone can join.