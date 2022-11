Mendota police are investigating a Friday evening crash that produced several injuries, and no fatalities.

The two-vehicle, head-on crash was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and U.S. 52. All occupants were transported to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota, police said, though the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A complete report is pending. Mendota, Troy Grove and Sublette fire departments all responded.