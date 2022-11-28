La Salle library to host holiday book giveaway Dec. 10

The La Salle Public Library invites families to celebrate the holiday season 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with the library’s “Gift of Reading – Holiday Gift Book Giveaway Event.”

Youth of all ages will receive a gift book, a 3-D printed snowman ornament, and a pair of age-appropriate gloves, donated by Johnson Oil Company. Youth also will receive a laser-cut and engraved wood holiday ornament created on the library’s Glowforge that can be left as is or decorated using markers.

A professional photo backdrop will be available for families to capture photos. The Children’s Room will remain open during the event for families to browse the library’s holiday collection. Staff will be reading and sharing favorite holiday stories at 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Youth will have the opportunity to play “I Spy – Gingerbread Kids,” a just-for-fun activity during the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Free masks are available at the desk, including youth sizes. All giveaway items are while supplies last. If you need more information or have questions, call the library at 815-223-2341. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle and is ADA compliant.