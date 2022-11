The Peru Library, 1409 11th St., is hosting a mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

This event is being made possible by ImpactLife, a provider of donor blood to local hospitals. Appointments are required, and masks are optional.

Schedule your appointment at https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/114200 or call Emily Schaub at 815-223-0229.