The Peru Library and Illinois Libraries will host presentor Shauna Seve, a cookbook author, TV and radio contributor and daughter of the great Midwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a holiday special event.

Registration is required for home viewing at https://bit.ly/ShaunaSever. Or, join the watch party at the Peru Library, 1409 11th St., without registration in the main library.

For more information, call the library at 815-223-0229.