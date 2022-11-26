La Salle to host Miracle on First Street, Christkindlmarket events

La Salle will be hosting a busy weekend of Christmas activities beginning Friday, Dec. 2, including Santa, crafts, s’mores, carriage rides, games and other activities.

La Salle’s annual Miracle on First Street and second annual Christkindlmarket will both take place downtown La Salle, in addition to continuation the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park.

The Christkindlmarket will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the parking lot at Second and Marquette streets. An authentic German menu, unique artisan vendors, seasonal holiday beverages and live entertainment will be featured. The event includes free admission and free parking.

The Miracle on First Street in La Salle will feature the tree lighting 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at City Hall, 745 Second St. (Photo provided)

The Miracle on First Street event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities include breakfast with Santa, fire truck rides, family bingo and a tree lighting.

La Salle hosted its first Miracle on First Street event in 2009. Since then, it has continued to be a Christmas tradition for families.

“I’m excited for it because it’s a nice way to see people downtown again and see people together making those memories, just having a good time,” Grove said. “There’s not a lot of cost involved, which is good especially during these tough times.”

La Salle’s Celebration of Lights is open every night Nov. 11 to Jan. 1 at Rotary Park, 2845 E. 5th Road. It’s open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The entrance lights up to the 2021 Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Miracle on First Street schedule:

8 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast with Santa at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Call 815-223-3755 and press 1 to make a reservation.

9 a.m to 1 p.m. Santa’s workshop and crafts with elves at Ax Church at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fire truck rides and s’mores at City Hall, 745 Second st.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photos with Santa at his house, First and Wright streets.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carriage rides, First and Marquette streets.

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas family bingo at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

4:15 p.m. Walk with Santa, from the bowling alley at 1021 First St. to City Hall

4:30 p.m. Tree lighting at City Hall, 745 Second St.

4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. City Hall open house with treats for chldren. Pick up portraits taken at Santa’s house.

Christkindlmarket schedule:

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Ax throwing and bags

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Die Musikmeisters and festive holiday music

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Two live reindeer, a visit from Santa and s’mores. Produced by and benefiting the La Salle Business Association