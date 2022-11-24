La Salle-Peru High School SAR Citizenship Award winner announced

La Salle-Peru High School senior Hope Eldridge was named the 2022-2023 Sons of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

This high honor is presented to a senior based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Eldridge was chosen for this honor by her fellow seniors and by faculty. She will be recognized during the Senior Awards Program in April. Eldridge is the daughter of Tim and Kathy Eldridge, of La Salle.

“Hope is a model student for the SAR award,” said Ingrid Cushing, L-P principal. “She is a student who is eager to learn, pushes herself to do well, and goes out of her way to help others. She demonstrates a willingness to go above and beyond that sets her apart from others.”

Eldridge is involved in many activities at LPHS including Key Club, Renaissance, track, Link Crew, Harbor Homeroom and basketball. As for her future plans, Eldridge intends to further her education, studying biology at Loyola University with plans to pursue a medical career.