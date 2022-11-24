La Salle-Peru High School DAR Citizenship Award winner announced

La Salle-Peru High School senior Taylor Martyn was named the 2022-2023 Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

This high honor is presented to a senior based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Martyn was chosen for this honor by her fellow seniors and by faculty. She will be recognized during the Senior Awards Program in April. Martyn is the daughter of Michael and Tammi Martyn of Oglesby.

“We are so proud of Taylor’s accomplishments,” said Ingrid Cushing, L-P principal. “She is very deserving of the DAR award as she models dependability, service, and leadership in the school and community. Through her hard work, she has earned the respect of her peers and LPHS staff.”

Martyn is involved in many athletics and activities at LPHS: volleyball, basketball, softball, Link Crew commissioner, Super Fan Leader, student board, Harbor Homeroom leader, Student Council vice president and a Student Rotary visitor. She is an Illinois State Scholar. As for her future plans, Martyn has the goal of attending a four-year university, where she will play softball and major in health science with a goal to become a physician assistant.