Spring Valley lighted Christmas parade set for Saturday

Spring Valley will not only light up this Christmas season, but also it will twinkle.

The annual lighted Christmas parade is set 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, but new this year to the downtown Mini Park is a twinkle tunnel, created by Quesse Christmas Light Show. This structure will be up throughout the holiday season for photos and videos. Visitors can use the hashtag #SpringValleyTwinkleTunnel on social media to spread the word.

Saturday’s parade will kick off from Hall High School and go downtown via St. Paul Street, concluding at Greenwood Street. The city will block off East St. Paul Street from traffic and parking in the 100 and 200 blocks. The parade floats and vehicles can park on St. Paul between Greenwood and Power streets to attend the performances at the Mini Park and the lighting of the city tree designed by the Quesse Christmas Lights.

Judges will select among the parade attendees for the Best in Parade award. Additionally, attendees can vote for their favorite float by texting their name to 815-662-0402 (between 6 pm and 7 pm with one vote counted per number) for the Fan Favorite (winner will be announced the following week on social media.)

The Mini Park will have performances following the parade from a barbershop quartet, Ballet Folklorico De Colores, the JFK band, the Hall band and the Hall Devillettes.

Spring Valley City Bank, the DePue Men’s Club, MMTCPA, Canan Steel, Heartland Bank, and a donation from UpScale Resale’s Helping Hands sponsor the 2022 Spring Valley Lighted Christmas Parade.