Mendota police are investigating a reported armed robbery Tuesday night in the vicinity of Wisconsin Avenue and Chicago Street.

Police were notified 9:54 p.m. Tuesday the reporting subject said while walking in the vicinity, a vehicle pulled up alongside of him and the driver presented a handgun and demanded money. After the victim gave the gunmen his money, the driver fled.

Mendota police are asking if anyone has any information about the incident to call the department at 815-539-9331.