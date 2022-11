Illinois Valley Community College will host a reception for retired college English instructor Ed Krolak at noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Jacobs Library’s Active Learning Space.

Krolak will be donating copies of his book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays. The event will include IVCC English faculty reading portions of the book.

Krolak’s 40-year teaching career included assignments at Lostant and La Salle-Peru high schools, LPO Junior College and IVCC.