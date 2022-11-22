November 22, 2022
Lanes to reopen across Illinois for Thanksgiving, except I-39 in La Salle County, I-80 in Bureau County

Interstate 180 over the Illinois River lane reductions also will continue

Despite lanes reopening across Illinois for the Thanksgiving holiday, lane reductions will continue on Interstate 39, north of Interstate 80 in La Salle County. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

La Salle County: Interstate 39 north of Interstate 80; lane reductions continue.

Bureau County: Interstate 80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue. Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.