Lanes to reopen across Illinois for Thanksgiving, except I-39 in La Salle County, I-80 in Bureau County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend:

La Salle County: Interstate 39 north of Interstate 80; lane reductions continue.

Bureau County: Interstate 80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue. Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.