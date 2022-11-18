November 18, 2022
Stage 212 in La Salle to host holiday drag event

Proceeds benefit Stage 212′s lighting upgrade project

Stage 212 in La Salle will be getting into the holiday spirit when the theater hosts “Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas,” an evening of drag, drinks and Yuletide mayhem 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the theater, 700 First St.

The show features local (Stage 212) drag queens, as well as drag talent from Chicago and Peoria – all of them campy, sassy and hilarious. Proceeds from the show will benefit Stage 212′s lighting upgrade project.

Tickets for “Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas” are on sale to the general public for $25 each and may be purchased online only by visiting stage212.org. A limited number of tables of four will also be available on stage for a cost of $200 (which includes a complimentary bottle of wine).

“Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas” contains adult content and is not recommended for viewing by children.