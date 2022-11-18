Stage 212 in La Salle to host holiday drag event

Stage 212 in La Salle will be getting into the holiday spirit when the theater hosts “Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas,” an evening of drag, drinks and Yuletide mayhem 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the theater, 700 First St.

The show features local (Stage 212) drag queens, as well as drag talent from Chicago and Peoria – all of them campy, sassy and hilarious. Proceeds from the show will benefit Stage 212′s lighting upgrade project.

Tickets for “Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas” are on sale to the general public for $25 each and may be purchased online only by visiting stage212.org. A limited number of tables of four will also be available on stage for a cost of $200 (which includes a complimentary bottle of wine).

“Aurora & JJ’s Queens of Christmas” contains adult content and is not recommended for viewing by children.