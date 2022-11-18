November 17, 2022
Man arrested in Spring Valley 40 minutes after he fled police cruiser

Man taken into custody after brief manhunt, initially charged on domestic battery

By Tom Collins
A man arrested following a domestic incident fled from a Spring Valley police cruiser but what was apprehended 40 minutes later.

A full police report is pending, but Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said Thursday night officers placed the man into a squad car on a preliminary charge of domestic battery, following an incident shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Devlin Street.

For reasons not yet determined, the man got out of the police cruiser and led officers on a brief manhunt in the vicinity of Devlin Street and Route 89.

Curran said the individual was located at 6:52 p.m., 40 minutes after he bolted, and taken into custody.

For now, the man is charged with domestic battery. Curran said additional charges are under review.