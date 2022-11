Illinois Valley Community College’s Nursing applications for fall 2023 will open on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Students will have until March 9 to apply for classes beginning Aug. 16.

IVCC will accept 60 Registered Nurse (RN) candidates and 20 Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) candidates for fall. For information, call IVCC Director of Admissions Tom Quigley at 815-224-0437.