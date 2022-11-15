Great American Smoke Out set Nov. 17, encouraging people to give up smoking for the day

The Great American Smoke Out is Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Great American Smoke Out is sponsored by the American Cancer Society and celebrated the third Thursday each November. This annual event challenges smokers to quit for at least one day with the hopes they will quit permanently.

The La Salle County Health Department encourages everyone to join in on the campaign against smoking, which is the most preventable cause of death in the United States.

Smoking is associated with increased risk for cancers of the mouth, nasal cavities, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, cervix, kidney, bladder and myeloid leukemia. And yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 30.8 million Americans still smoke.

Quitting smoking is not easy, and it’s not a matter of willpower. The nicotine in tobacco is addictive, and that’s what makes quitting so hard. The good news is we know more than ever before about what works best to help people quit.

The Great American Smoke Out is more than a reminder of the dangers smoking poses to your health. It’s a call to act.

The Great American Smoke Out is an upbeat effort to encourage smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours, if only to prove to themselves that they can. No matter your age, or how long you’ve been smoking, quitting improves health both immediately and over the long term.

Some long-term benefits include reduced risk for heart disease and certain cancers. For help in trying to quit you can contact the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Quit line at 1-866-QUIT-YES that’s 1-866-784-8937. Every day thousands are leaving the pack behind. For more information on how to quit smoking or for some quit tips contact the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366, or go to www.lasallecountyil.gov.