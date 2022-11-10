Veterans Day ceremonies in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

Veterans Day ceremonies will take place across the Illinois Valley. All events will take place Friday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

Armistice Day, as it was formerly known, commemorates the signing of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. In the U.S. it was proclaimed an annual day of mourning by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954, honoring those who served in all U.S. wars.

Boy Scout John Michael, and student salutes the flag during a 2021 Veterans Day program at Parkside School in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Earlville

Earlville School, 415 W. Union St., will host a Veterans Day assembly at 2 p.m. Students are encouraged to wear red, white and blue for the event. The assembly will be live streamed on the school’s Facebook page.

La Salle

The La Salle Catholic parishes will host a Veterans Day Mass at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Shrine, 529 Fourth St. There will be a Veterans Honor Guard and the Knights of Columbus Color Corps will participate. The event is open to the public.

Ladd

Ladd Grade School and the Ladd American Legion will celebrate Veterans Day at 10 a.m. at Ladd Grade School, 232 E. Cleveland St. The program will feature a welcome, music, poems and a speaker. “Taps” along with a 21-gun salute will take place outside the school at 11 a.m. the public is welcome to attend and the event will be live streamed on the Ladd School Facebook page and Ladd School YouTube channel.

Leland

The American Legion Post 570 of Leland will take part in the Veterans Day services at 11 a.m. at the Leland School, 370 N. Main St. A Veterans Day dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, (or until food runs out) at the Leland American Legion Post 570 Hall at 168 N. Main St. The Auxiliary will host this dinner, which is free to veterans; the public is welcome with a donation.

Marseilles

“Our First Veterans Homecoming” is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Gene Thompson Memorial American Legion Post 235, 571 Rutland St. A flag raising ceremony will begin the event, followed by breakfast, entertainment and raffles. Hors d’oeuvres and dinner will be 4 to 6 p.m. All free for veterans. Spouses will pay $10 for both breakfast and dinner.

Mendota

The Mendota Museum and Historical Society will honor veterans from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Hume Carnegie Museum, 901 Washington St. All veterans are welcome to share their stories. Featured veterans will be William Dunfrund, Douglas Hartley, Larry “Mick” Hartley, Ken Olson, Jeff O’Sadnick and Raleigh Shifflette. DVD interviews will be available for viewing that were recorded with these and other veterans. Call 815-539-3373 or email for more information.

McNabb

Putnam County Junior High will host its Veterans Day assembly 2 p.m. at 13183 N. 350th Ave., McNabb. All veterans, members currently serving and their families are invited to attend. Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided in the cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. The assembly will start at 2 p.m. The PCJH band and chorus will perform.

Neponset

Neponset Grade School will hold an all-school assembly from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 201 W. Main St. The event will feature readings by selected students and music by the school band. Lieutenant Colonel Dick Wells, Neponset American Legion Chaplain will be the speaker. A veterans breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 309-594-2306.

Oglesby

The Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will conduct Veterans Day services at 11 a.m. at Oglesby Memorial Park. All veterans are encouraged to participate. Post members will assemble at 10:15 a.m. at the Legion post, 410 Clark St. The public is welcome to attend.

Washington School, 212 W. Walnut St., will be hosting a Veterans Day concert in honor and in memory of veterans. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. to veterans and all families to hear the band play patriotic songs.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Memorial Association will be conducting a Veterans Day ceremony 10:15 a.m. at Washington Square. The Veterans Day ceremony will include a laying of wreaths, gun salute and Taps. The VFW, 1501 La Salle St., will provide a courtesy meal. In the event of poor weather, the ceremony will be at the VFW.

Peru

The Peru Veterans Memorial Group will be conducting a Veterans Day celebration 11 a.m. at Washington Park.

The Veteran’s Day Program will be 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Parkside Middle School, 1800 Church St. Students and staff invite all veterans to attend. For parents, grandparents and other relatives who have or are currently serving in any branch of the military, Parkside will be creating a video of veterans and active service military. Members of the Boy Scouts, student council, eighth grade class, band and chorus will the assembly program. The concert band is directed by Phil Whaley, and they will be performing “Civil War Roundtable,” and “Armed Forces Salute.” The choirs are directed by Connor DeWalt and accompanied by Bridget Wilmot, and they will be performing “I Believe in America” and “America the Beautiful.” Eighth-grade Veteran’s Day essay readers will be Pristeen Baker, Claire Bontz, Genta Imeri, Lilly Larson, Andrea Peterson and Caleb Plut. “Taps” will be performed by band students Landon Puetz and Gabriel Bunch.

Princeton

The Princeton Veterans Group will host a Veterans Day ceremony 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Park.

Logan Junior High School invites local veterans to a special program at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Pannebaker Gymnasium, 302 W. Central Ave. Veterans looking to participate in the day’s event are asked to enter to the building through the Randolph Street entrance.

Sandwich

The annual Gertrude Rompf Veterans Day dinner will take place at the Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and the dinner at 6. Dinner is open to all Sandwich VFW and Sandwich American Legion members and their spouses along with all U.S. military veterans and their spouses residing in the Sandwich voting area. The reservation period has surpassed.

Seneca

The Seneca FFA will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Recognition Program starting at 9:45 a.m. at Seneca High School, 307 E. Scott St. Lunch will be served to veterans and their families after the program which starts at 10:30. All veterans and Legion Auxiliary members are invited to attend. If you, or someone you know from the district, is a veteran, and will be present, RSVP by calling 815-357-5000.

Spring Valley

Hall High School, 800 W. Erie St., will be honoring veterans from 10:25 to 10:45 a.m. at a Veterans Day program in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium. Area veterans are invited to attend, beginning at 10:15 a.m. All students and staff will be in attendance.

Tom Rice plays "Taps" during Streator's 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at City Park. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Streator

A Veterans Day ceremony is planned 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Plaza in City Park, with the posting of the color by Reno Pence, officer of the day. Ron Sauers Jr. will serve as the master of ceremonies. The Streator Grade School Band will perform the “Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.” Virgil Holzhauer will be the guest speaker. John Gutz, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, will provide the invocation and benediction. The laying of a wreath will be handled by Carol Luke and Annie Paton. There will be a firing squad and “Taps” played by Tom Rice.

A Veterans Day breakfast is scheduled 9 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. Reservations were required.

All veterans are welcome to drive through the west side (car rider line) of the Kimes School, 1207 Reading St., parking lot for students to honor and thank them for their service. Call the school at 815-672-2496 or mark “going” on its Facebook page to participate in the parade.

Tonica

The Tonica Grade School, 535 N. 1981st Road, is hosting a veterans program 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in its gymnasium.

The Tonica American Post 260 will host its annual Veteran’s Day services at 11 a.m. at 115 South La Salle St.