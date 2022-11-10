5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Christmas events beginning in the region

1 - Get your laughs this weekend in La Salle. “Farce of Nature” will be presented Friday through Sunday and 18-20 at Stage 212, 700 First St. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

(From left) Jenna Sealy, played by Amber Skinnner, Carmine DeLuca, played by Cleetus Friedman, Ty Wilburn, played by Justin Choi and Wanelle Wilburn, played by Cyndy Bruch, rehearse a scene in "Farce of Nature" at Stage 212 in La Salle. The performance will open Friday, Nov. 11. (Scott Anderson)

2 - Jump start your Christmas spirit Saturday in Spring Valley. Christmas in the Valley will feature Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. at Hall High School (tickets required), trolley rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Spring Valley, a performance of the Harmony Guaranteed Barbershop Quarter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the IVCC Brass Members, the silent tree auction to benefit local charities at Upscale Resale, a vendor fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown mini park, a free make-your-own frame 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Locker Room, Christmas crafts at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard A. Mautino Library, face painting, braiding and a pop up boutique 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 223 E. St. Paul St., photos with Santa 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 223 E. St. paul St., refreshments and specials 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Flowers and GLAM by Carrie, free popcorn 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cosgroves Distributing, hot beef sandwiches and cider 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verucchi’s, a hot cocoa bar 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jack’s.

3 - Take in a musical and dinner this weekend in Henry. River Valley Players in Henry are performing “Holiday Inn” starting Saturday. Tickets for the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee show include a classic dinner theater and are on sale now for $40 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dinner starts at 6:30 on Saturday. Doors open at noon and dinner begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rvphenry.org/tickets or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878. To learn more about the cast and crew, visit facebook.com/rvphenry.

4 - Play some bingo for a chance to win a turkey Saturday in Ohio, Ill. The Immaculate Conception Church will host Feather Party Bingo at 5 p.m. in the parish hall, 103 N. Main St. Each bingo game winner gets a turkey. The $1 admission charge includes coffee, lemonade and popcorn, as well as a chance to win a door prize. $6 buys three bingo cards all night. Doors open at 5 p.m. Barbecue sandwiches, chips and desserts will be available for a free-will donation. Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Immaculate Conception OCCW. For information, call 815-376-6641 or 815-894-2092.

5 - Attend a vendor fair and help out a cause Sunday in Streator. Food for Thought is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Streator High School common, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. The event will feature a vendor show with raffles and the Dig Doug’s Food Truck. It is a major fundraiser for Streator Unlimited since 2010, raising $30,000 in 2021 for the agency that helps individuals with disabilities. Call 815-673-5574 for more information.

