Election 2022: Lori Bongartz seeks re-election against Jennifer Ebner for La Salle County clerk

Incumbent Lori Bongartz, an Ottawa Democrat, is seeking her second term in the La Salle County clerk’s office against Republican challenger Jennifer Ebner, of Oglesby, who defeated Steven Stohr in the primary.

Bongartz said she will continue to improve on services and advocate for process automated improvements in the clerk’s office.

Ebner said she will bring an “honest, hard-working, and ethical individual” to the office, looking to make a difference in local government.

Bongartz has a background in La Salle County as an elected official. A long-serving business professional with established leadership skills, Bongartz has held positions from entry level vital statistics through election department duties in the past 33 years, including serving as deputy clerk under JoAnn Carretto.

Ebner has experience working in business, including accounting and tax firms, boasting accounts receivable, accounts payable, reconciliation, and other data entry processes as well as positions requiring direct supervision. She’s been an assistant manager at Chevron, a direct support professional at Horizon House and a secretary at Mahoney and Associates LLC.