Election 2022: Here are the races for state rep in La Salle County

La Salle County has two contested state representative races. The other races are uncontested.

75th District

After pulling off a win against incumbent David Allen Welter in the Republican primary, Jed Davis faces Heidi Henry for a seat in the General Assembly representing the 75th District.

Davis is a trustee of the village of Newark and board president of Parkview Christian Academy in Yorkville.

Henry was slated to run for state representative by the Democratic Party chairs. Henry is the founder of Acres of Peace Therapeutic Center for Veterans and is the owner of Woodland Meadows Stables.

Redrawn following the 2020 census, the new district includes northern Grundy County, much of Kendall County and parts of eastern La Salle County and southern DeKalb County.

76th District

Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) seeks his third term against Jason Haskell, a Peru Republican.

Yednock has said he believes the top three legislative issues facing his district are related to infrastructure, state spending and broadband technology.

Haskell has said he believes the district’s top issues are related to public safety, state spending and government transparency.

The district has been redrawn to include DeKalb County, along with La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Other districts

Republican Bradley J. Fritts is uncontested in the 74th District after defeating Li Arellano in the primary, Republican Dennis Tipsword Jr. is uncontested in the 105th District after defeating three challengers in the primary and Republican Thomas Bennett is uncontested in the 106th District.