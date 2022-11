Voters in La Salle, Bureau and Grundy counties will select a judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The Democratic incumbent is Circuit Judge Christina M. Cantlin. The challenger is Republican Jason Helland, Grundy County state’s attorney.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Christina M. Cantlin (submitted photo/Christina M. Cantlin)

Cantlin has practiced law in the Illinois Valley for more than 20 years. Helland has served as a career prosecutor for nearly 20 years.

Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland (file photo/Shaw Media)

Cantlin was appointed to the bench in March, succeeding Eugene P. Daugherity, now an appellate justice.