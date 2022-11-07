November 07, 2022
Shaw Local
Peru Catholic, honor roll first quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Peru Catholic announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

High honor roll

Sixth graders

Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Bernadette Larson

Seventh graders

Gabby Carden, Ty Carls, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone, Graham Ross

Eighth graders

Chloe Brandt, Luke Bryant, Leah Burkart, Grace Gahan, Gavin Gillan, Brennen Hirst, Hayden Hubinsky, Ella Lamboley, Emma Mavity, Jaxson Pinter, Noah Plym, Olivia Ross, Ranbir Saini, Macy Strauch, Bryce Stuepfert

Honor roll

Seventh graders

Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Ayla Coventry, Leah Griggs, Valeria Mendez, Allyn Phillips, Nelle Potthoff

Eighth graders

Niko Pappas-Anniballi, Cecilia Giacalone, Roberto Rios, Steve Selders, Ishvir Singh