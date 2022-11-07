Peru Catholic, honor roll first quarter 2022-2023

Peru Catholic announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
High honor roll
Sixth graders
Beatrice Affelt, A. J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Bernadette Larson
Seventh graders
Gabby Carden, Ty Carls, Clare Domyancich, Kalista Frost, Jadyn Leone, Graham Ross
Eighth graders
Chloe Brandt, Luke Bryant, Leah Burkart, Grace Gahan, Gavin Gillan, Brennen Hirst, Hayden Hubinsky, Ella Lamboley, Emma Mavity, Jaxson Pinter, Noah Plym, Olivia Ross, Ranbir Saini, Macy Strauch, Bryce Stuepfert
Honor roll
Seventh graders
Theodora Pappas-Anniballi, Ayla Coventry, Leah Griggs, Valeria Mendez, Allyn Phillips, Nelle Potthoff
Eighth graders
Niko Pappas-Anniballi, Cecilia Giacalone, Roberto Rios, Steve Selders, Ishvir Singh