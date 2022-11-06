La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low, but case rate and hospital admissions on the rise

A La Salle County woman in her 90s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the first in November and the 497th since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County’s COVID-19 risk remains low, according to guidelines updated Thursday from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the seven days leading up to Thursday, the county had a case rate total of 167.48 per 100,000 (up 16 from last week), 9.9 hospital admissions per 100,000 of confirmed COVID-19 (up from last week) and 2.5% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (up from last week).

There were 189 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County since Oct. 28. Making up the new cases were 10 boys younger than 13, 10 girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, three teenage girls, seven men in their 20s, 17 women in their 20s, five men in their 30s, 16 women in their 30s, 11 men in their 40s, 17 women in their 40s, six men in their 50s, 15 women in their 50s, 14 men in their 60s, 18 women in their 60s, 13 men in their 70s, 11 women in their 70s, seven men in their 80s, three women in their 80s, three men in their 90s and two women in their 90s.

There were 91 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases removed from quarantine countywide since Oct. 28.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.85% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Nov. 4, 62.71% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 381,131 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.