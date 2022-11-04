Interstate 80 will be one lane from Peru to Princeton until December

Traffic on Interstate 80 will limited to one lane in western La Salle County and much of Bureau County through early December.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a project to repair the centerline on I-80 between exit 61 (the Interstate 180 interchange near Princeton) and exit 73 (Plank Road in Peru) beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed by early December.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.